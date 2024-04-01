Smart Wonders School, Mohali

The school conducted parent orientation sessions for UKG to Class V aiming at fostering stronger collaboration between parents and the school community. The events provided an invaluable opportunity for parents to familiarise themselves with the school’s ethos, academic curriculum, and extracurricular activities for the holistic development of the students. The programme commenced with lighting of the lamp by school Director Avinash Kaur along with principal of the school and the most punctual parent. An informative presentation and interactive discussions helped in developing understanding about the school systems. Parents gained insights into the educational approach, pedagogies and various programmes that are a part of the school curriculum. These sessions served as a foundation for building a cohesive and supportive partnership for the success and well-being of every student. Principal Poonamjit Kaur addressed the parents and appreciated their enthusiastic participation, recognising their vital role in supporting their child’s educational journey.

