Smart Wonders School, Mohali

The school celebrated International Yoga Day as the staff performed yoga asanas aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being. Yoga instructor Mukta from the Art of Living instructor school conducted the session. She also shared techniques to manage stress, enhance concentration and cultivate a healthy lifestyle. In addition to the physical aspect, the spiritual benefits of yoga were also highlighted. The staff pledged to take out time from their routine to make yoga a part of their routine. Students also performed yoga with their family and shared the moments with their teachers. Principal Poonamjit Kaur reiterated the holistic benefits of yoga and motivated everyone to adopt yoga in their routine to nurture mental resilience and emotional balance.
