Smart Wonders School, Mohali, celebrates International Family Day

Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali

Advertisement

The kids of Class II celebrated International Family Day, bringing together students, parents and staff in a vibrant celebration. The children charmed the audience with their delightful song performances. The highlight of the day was the retro-themed ramp walk by parents. The school auditorium buzzed with excitement as families participated in a range of fun games and activities, designed to encourage teamwork, laughter and joyful bonding.