Smart Wonders School, Mohali, gets brand-new pickleball court

Smart Wonders School, Mohali, has added a brand-new pickleball court to its sports facilities, giving students an exciting opportunity to explore one of the world's fastest-growing sports. Combining elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, pickleball helps develop agility, coordination, confidence and teamwork. The professionally designed court, quality sports equipment and expert coaching will enable students to learn the game, sharpen their skills, and participate in competitive events. With a focus on fitness, discipline and healthy competition, the new facility aims to inspire students to discover their potential and nurture sporting excellence.

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