Home / The School Tribune / Smart Wonders School, Mohali, hosts annual show

Smart Wonders School, Mohali, hosts annual show

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
The Primary Wing of Smart Wonders School, Mohali, hosted its annual show, "The Scientist's Odyssey," a spectacular celebration of creativity and learning that seamlessly blended science, art and imagination. The event, attended by Director Sandeep Singh and parents, featured a captivating story of a scientist and his assistant who embark on a time-traveling journey across different continents. Through engaging performances, the students showcased their artistic talents and global outlook, taking the audience on a cultural journey through China, Egypt, Syria, Brazil and India. The event concluded with thunderous applause with Principal Ruchika Sharma and the Director praising the students' efforts and emphasising the importance of nurturing creativity, confidence and compassion in young minds.

