Smart Wonders School, Mohali, organises investiture ceremony

Smart Wonders School, Mohali, organises investiture ceremony

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 18, 2025 IST
The school organised its investiture ceremony, a significant event that marks the formal appointment of the new student council. The occasion was graced by Major General Vinod Kumar Bhatt, Chief Mentor of the Atulya Ganga Project, along with his wife Bina Bhatt. The morning began on an auspicious note with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. This was followed by a soulful school choir performance. The highlight of the day was the investiture ceremony, where the newly elected council members were adorned with sashes and badges by the chief guest and principal. The confident stride of the young leaders reflected their readiness to shoulder responsibility. This was followed by the oath taking ceremony, led by the outgoing Head Girl Tanureet Kaur and Head Boy Nimanpreet Singh Arora, who passed the baton of leadership with grace and dignity. Newly appointed Head Boy Madhav Gupta and Head Girl Ananya Verma addressed the gathering with heartfelt speeches, echoing their commitment to uphold the school’s values of discipline, empathy, and innovation. In her address, Principal Ruchika Sharma congratulated the young leaders, urging them to lead by example. “Leadership is not about position, but about action and integrity,” she noted, inspiring both students and faculty alike.

