DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Smart Wonders School, Mohali, organises Jashn-e-Bharat

Smart Wonders School, Mohali, organises Jashn-e-Bharat

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:17 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Young talents of Class V at Smart Wonders School, Mohali, captivated an audience of distinguished guests, faculty members and proud parents with their grand Class Show, Jashn-e-Bharat (A Celebration of India). Featuring a dynamic ensemble of 100 students, the performance transformed the stage into a vibrant celebration of music, drama, dance and national pride. The cultural programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp (Deep Prajvalan), led by students in the presence of the Principal, Vice-Principal and Enrichment Head. Presented through the narrative of the SWS Express, a digital journey guiding a travelling family across four regions of the country, the showcase beautifully highlighted India's rich cultural heritage. The audience enjoyed a variety of regional performances, including classical Bharatanatyam and vibrant folk percussion from the South, energetic Dandiya and Ghoomar from the West and lively Kashmiri and Bhangra medleys, along with a choral rendition of Sare Jahan Se Achha from the North. The celebration concluded with a grand finale in which all the students performed to Jai Ho, accompanied by the unfurling of the national tricolour silk drapes. Principal Ruchika Sharma commended the young performers for their dedication and spirit of unity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts