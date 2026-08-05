Smart Wonders School, Mohali, organises Jashn-e-Bharat

Young talents of Class V at Smart Wonders School, Mohali, captivated an audience of distinguished guests, faculty members and proud parents with their grand Class Show, Jashn-e-Bharat (A Celebration of India). Featuring a dynamic ensemble of 100 students, the performance transformed the stage into a vibrant celebration of music, drama, dance and national pride. The cultural programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp (Deep Prajvalan), led by students in the presence of the Principal, Vice-Principal and Enrichment Head. Presented through the narrative of the SWS Express, a digital journey guiding a travelling family across four regions of the country, the showcase beautifully highlighted India's rich cultural heritage. The audience enjoyed a variety of regional performances, including classical Bharatanatyam and vibrant folk percussion from the South, energetic Dandiya and Ghoomar from the West and lively Kashmiri and Bhangra medleys, along with a choral rendition of Sare Jahan Se Achha from the North. The celebration concluded with a grand finale in which all the students performed to Jai Ho, accompanied by the unfurling of the national tricolour silk drapes. Principal Ruchika Sharma commended the young performers for their dedication and spirit of unity.

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