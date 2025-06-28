Smart Wonders School, Mohali, organises two-day capacity-building programme

The school in collaboration with CBSE, organised a two-day capacity-building programme on inclusive education for its educators. Resource persons Urvashi Bhatia and Neerja Sethi led the workshop focused on understanding inclusive education and its significance. The different strategies for teaching diverse learners were explained with varied activities. They also explained how to create accessible and engaging learning materials. The school's teachers were empowered to develop inclusive lesson plans and foster a supportive classroom environment. The workshop was an eye-opening experience, providing valuable insights on handling diverse learners. CBSE's initiative demonstrates its commitment to quality education for all. SWS teachers are now better equipped to support students with diverse needs. Principal Ruchika Sharma appreciated the educators' involvement and noted that the workshop was an enriching experience.

Advertisement