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Home / The School Tribune / Smart Wonders School, Mohali, participate in yoga challenge

Smart Wonders School, Mohali, participate in yoga challenge

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Tribune Health Panel
Updated At : 03:44 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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On International Yoga Day, students of Smart Wonders School, Mohali, participated in a yoga challenge from their homes, demonstrating balance, flexibility, focus and inner strength through various yoga asanas. Yoga is not merely a form of exercise; it is a way of life that nurtures a healthy body, a calm mind and a positive spirit. By embracing yoga from an early age, students learn the importance of discipline, mindfulness, resilience and holistic well-being. The school is proud of its young yogis, who celebrated the true essence of yoga with dedication and enthusiasm.

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