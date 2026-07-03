Smart Wonders School, Mohali, participate in yoga challenge

On International Yoga Day, students of Smart Wonders School, Mohali, participated in a yoga challenge from their homes, demonstrating balance, flexibility, focus and inner strength through various yoga asanas. Yoga is not merely a form of exercise; it is a way of life that nurtures a healthy body, a calm mind and a positive spirit. By embracing yoga from an early age, students learn the importance of discipline, mindfulness, resilience and holistic well-being. The school is proud of its young yogis, who celebrated the true essence of yoga with dedication and enthusiasm.

Advertisement