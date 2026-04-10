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Home / The School Tribune / Smart Wonders School, Mohali, welcomes students

Smart Wonders School, Mohali, welcomes students

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:00 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Smart Wonders School, Mohali, welcomed its students back with great enthusiasm. The first day assembly was held on the ground, bringing together the entire school community. The assembly commenced with a prayer invoking blessings for the year ahead. Students of Class VIII-A spoke about the importance of World Health Day. The school anthem was sung, filling the air with a sense of unity and shared purpose. The ‘Thought for the Day’ was presented by a senior student, encouraging peers to approach the year with an open mind and a growth mind-set. To resounding cheers and applause, Oak House was proclaimed the Champion House of the Academic Year 2025-26, having secured the highest cumulative points across all inter-house events and activities throughout the year. Principal Ruchika Sharma extended a heartfelt welcome to all learners — those returning to familiar corridors and those stepping into the school’s vibrant community for the very first time.

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