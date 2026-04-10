Smart Wonders School, Mohali, welcomes students

Smart Wonders School, Mohali, welcomed its students back with great enthusiasm. The first day assembly was held on the ground, bringing together the entire school community. The assembly commenced with a prayer invoking blessings for the year ahead. Students of Class VIII-A spoke about the importance of World Health Day. The school anthem was sung, filling the air with a sense of unity and shared purpose. The ‘Thought for the Day’ was presented by a senior student, encouraging peers to approach the year with an open mind and a growth mind-set. To resounding cheers and applause, Oak House was proclaimed the Champion House of the Academic Year 2025-26, having secured the highest cumulative points across all inter-house events and activities throughout the year. Principal Ruchika Sharma extended a heartfelt welcome to all learners — those returning to familiar corridors and those stepping into the school’s vibrant community for the very first time.

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