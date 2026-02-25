Smart Wonders School organises inspiring 'Young Speakers Talk'

As part of its enrichment programme, Smart Wonders School, Mohali, organised an inspiring 'Young Speakers Talk' workshop for Class IX students. The session aimed to help students discover their inner strengths, build confidence and reflect on their purpose in life. The workshop was led by motivational speaker Dheeraj Datta, a record holder in the India and Asia Book of Records, Josh Talks speaker and former president of Chandigarh Toastmasters Club. Speaking on the theme "Awaken Your Inner Power: Passion, Purpose and the Science of Manifestation," he encouraged students to overcome limiting beliefs, make mindful choices and cultivate positivity and gratitude. Students actively participated and engaged enthusiastically throughout the session, making it an enriching learning experience. The school reiterated its commitment to holistic development by providing meaningful exposure through such interactive enrichment initiatives.
