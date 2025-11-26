DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Smart Wonders School organises Magic Show

Smart Wonders School organises Magic Show

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Smart Wonders School, Mohali, organised an exciting Magic Show for the students of classes IV and V. The event created an atmosphere of joy and wonder as the magician captivated the young audience with a series of engaging and astonishing tricks. The students were thrilled to be a part of the show, as the magician invited them to participate in various magical acts. Their enthusiastic involvement, cheerful responses and wide-eyed amazement filled the auditorium with energy and excitement. The Magic Show proved to be a delightful experience, offering students not only entertainment but also moments of curiosity and surprise. The school continues to provide such enriching activities to ensure holistic development and joyful learning for all its learners.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts