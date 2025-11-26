Smart Wonders School organises Magic Show

Smart Wonders School, Mohali, organised an exciting Magic Show for the students of classes IV and V. The event created an atmosphere of joy and wonder as the magician captivated the young audience with a series of engaging and astonishing tricks. The students were thrilled to be a part of the show, as the magician invited them to participate in various magical acts. Their enthusiastic involvement, cheerful responses and wide-eyed amazement filled the auditorium with energy and excitement. The Magic Show proved to be a delightful experience, offering students not only entertainment but also moments of curiosity and surprise. The school continues to provide such enriching activities to ensure holistic development and joyful learning for all its learners.

