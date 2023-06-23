Smart Wonders School, Sec 71, Mohali

To commemorate 'International Yoga Day', a Yoga session was organised for the staff at the school. During the session led by Indu Nagpal, a celebrated yoga instructor, the participants performed various yoga asanas in unison, including breathing exercises and gentle stretches to unite body, mind and breath. While on their vacation, the students were also encouraged by their educators to celebrate the day and practice yoga with their family members. Thanking everyone for their participation, the Principal, Poonamjit Kaur emphasised the need to embrace the benefits of yoga and make it a part of our daily lives to achieve physical strength and flexibility as well as mental peace.