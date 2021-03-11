Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali

Students of Foundation Years (Class UKG to 2) celebrated Mother’s Day. To express their love and gratitude, the little ones welcomed their mothers with a heart-warming song and some spectacular and foot-tapping dances. They proudly spoke about their mothers and thanked them for showering their unconditional love. The mothers came dressed in ethnic wear and participated in fun games and a ramp walk. Director, Ms. Avinash Kaur spoke about the pivotal role of a mother in every child's life and our Principal, Ms. Poonamjit Kaur appreciated the effort of all the mothers who spared their valuable time to join us and thanked them for making the event a success.
