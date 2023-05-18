Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali

Students of the school excelled in CBSE Board exams, the results of which were announced last week. The Class X batch of 2022-23 had 82 students and 29 of them scored more than 90% marks. Kanavjeet Godara is the topper of the school with 97.4%, followed by Avanya Narang in the second position with 97.2% and Harnoor Kaur at third spot with 97% marks. Other students who scored more than 95% are: Mehul Kumar 96.4%, Bhavya Gupta 95.6% and Anavi Mehta 95.2%. Congratulating the entire batch, Principal, Poonamjit Kaur said the hardwork and diligence of the students had paid off, and the management and staff at the school were extremely proud of their achievements.