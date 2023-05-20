Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali

Students of UKG celebrated 'Crowning Glory - An Ode to Motherhood' to commemorate Mother's Day. Academic Coordinator Manveen Mander extended a heart-warming welcome to all mothers of Foundation Years students. Little Wonderites presented songs, rhymes and dance performances to convey their love and admiration for their mothers. Thereafter, the moms had a splendid time participating in various fun games and a ramp walk planned by the staff to make their day special. Head of the junior wing, Sarika Sharma, congratulated all mothers and thanked them for taking out time from their busy schedules and making the event a grand success. Principal Poonamjit Kaur applauded the students for putting up a stupendous show.