Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali

The Boys U-15 Football Team bagged the third position in the 1st DPS Mohali Football Trophy. The team, led by Nimanpreet Singh Arora (9B), along with Karman Sivia (8C), Yajur Verma (7B), Kartik Sharma (7B), Abheer Pratap Chaudhary (9A), Harkirit Singh Sokhi (9A), Saiansh Verma (9A), Harkaran Pratap Singh Bhatti (9C0, Viraj Malik (9C) and Yuvraj Dhillon (9C) got a decisive win by scoring 3-0 against Shemrock School, Mohali. Over 16 teams from across the Tricity participated in this event. Principal Poonamjit Kaur said a sportsperson plays a key role in building one's personality and teaching important life lessons.
