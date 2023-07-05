Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali

The school conducted a comprehensive capacity-building workshop for its educators, in association with the Vnurture Education Society. Spanning across three-days, the workshop witnessed Khushboo, Harsh Bhardwaj and Dr Satyaveer Singh, curators from specialised domains, conducting interactive sessions on various teaching methodologies and core subject areas, including math and science. The educators were informed about ‘inquiry-based learning’ with Bloom’s taxonomy. They were also led through ‘Lesson Planning and Assessments’, keeping in mind the NEP 2020. Meanwhile, some in-house sessions were also conducted by the educators on ‘Empowering language skills’, ‘Life skills’ and ‘Stress management techniques’. Principal Poonamjit Kaur said, “Keeping the fine intricacies of NEP 2020 in mind, these workshops are instrumental in value-addition and capacity-building of our educators along with interesting, interactive and innovative lessons.”