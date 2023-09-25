Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali

The school conducted a workshop on ‘Healthy eating habits’ for the students of Classes III to V. The informative and interactive session aimed at fostering healthy eating habits and nutritional understanding among the students. Students were advised to include a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables in their diet and reduce the intake of excessive sugar, salt and saturated fats. The workshop also laid emphasis on reading labels of packaged food items to make informed choices. Principal Poonamjit Kaur motivated the students to eat a balanced diet everyday as it is needed to be mentally and physically fit.

#Mohali