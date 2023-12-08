Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali

The school conducted a parent-teacher meeting (PTM) for the junior wing. The PTM serves as a platform to foster strong collaboration between parents and educators, facilitating discussions about the progress and development of students. On the day of the PTM, the impressive work of students of the Art Factory as well as pictures of all other enrichment activities like aerobics, designer’s den, contemporary dance forms, school band, etc, were on display, along with a counter offering delicious dishes prepared and being served by the students of the Fireless Cooking Club. Principal Poonamjit Kaur assured the parents that the school will continue to nurture the potential in every child and build a community that values education as a lifelong journey.
