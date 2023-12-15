Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali

The school organised the parent-teacher meet of the senior wing. The Science and Enrichment Clubs exhibition was held to provide parents and guardians with an opportunity to witness the creativity, innovation and talent of our students in the fields of Science and various enrichment activities. The school has 22 enrichment clubs, including film-making, photography, cook & serve, literary club and table tennis, to name a few. Students of classes VI to X presented their captivating science projects, ranging from Physics and chemistry experiments to biology and environmental studies. Science club members conducted hands-on demonstrations allowing parents to engage actively in the learning process and gain insights into the exciting experiments conducted within the club. Principal Poonamjit Kaur expressed enthusiasm about the event saying, 'SWS believes in nurturing well-rounded individuals and our science and enrichment clubs play a vital role in this endeavour.
