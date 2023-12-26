Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali

School students won prizes at the Yuvak Mela 2023, an event organised by the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle. Ten teams from the city participated in the Sikh History Quiz and 20 contestants recited their poems in the Poetry Recitation Competition. The school team, consisting of Class IX students - Manandeep Singh, Gurmehar Singh and Japleen Kaur, stood first in the quiz competition. Gurkeerat Singh, a student of Class VII, secured the second prize in the recitation competition. Principal Poonamjit Kaur appreciated the efforts of the team and congratulated the participants and the educators.

