Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali

The school conducted an enriching and insightful induction programme for the students of UKG and Class I. The programme was designed to ensure a smooth transition for new students and foster a sense of belongingness from their very first day at school. The little ones were warmly welcomed by their teachers with smiles and open arms, creating a friendly and happy atmosphere. They greeted each student individually, making them feel valued and excited to be in the classroom. As the day progressed, the students enjoyed participating in a plethora of activities like storytelling, art, music and games specially curated for them. The aim was to make the children comfortable with the new environment, setting the stage for a successful fun-filled journey ahead. Principal Poonamjit Kaur greeted the students setting a positive tone for a joyful academic journey. The children went back home with beaming smiles on their faces along with takeaways handcrafted by their respective educators. The day ended with positivity and cheer as the children carried back cherished memories of their first day at school.

