Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali

The school ushered in the new academic session with zeal and optimism through a vibrant welcome assembly. The assembly commenced with a moment of reverence as students gathered for a prayer, seeking blessings of the Almighty. The ambience was further enlivened by the harmonious melody of the welcome song performed by the school choir, enveloping everyone in a sense of warmth and togetherness. During the assembly, students were honoured with medals for their exceptional achievements in the inter-house sports tournament. These accolades serves as an inspiration, boosting the confidence and motivates the children to continue to strive for excellence. Vice Principal Raina Chona welcomed and congratulated the entire senior wing, reaffirmed her belief in a fruitful and rewarding year ahead. Principal Poonamjit Kaur, in her address, highlighted the significance of perseverance, collaboration, and compassion in both academic and personal endeavours.

