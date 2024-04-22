Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali, celebrates Baisakhi

The students of UKG at the school celebrated Baisakhi. The event aimed to make the children aware of the spring harvest festival. Children were explained about the origin and importance of the festival. They enjoyed the dhol beats. The tiny tots were dressed in bright traditional Punjabi attires. The activities provided first-hand experience of the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. Floral tributes were paid to Dr BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, on his 134th birth anniversary. The children carried back beautifully hand crafted takeaways. Director Avinash Kaur greeted the students and urged them to imbibe the values and ethos of their culture and community. Principal Poonamjit Kaur emphasised the significance of the festival and wished all the little ones a happy Baisakhi.
