Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali, observes Labour Day

Students of the junior wing at the school conducted a special assembly to mark Labour Day to honour and appreciate the hard work and dedication of the support staff and workers who play a vital role in the school’s functioning. The assembly commenced with a thought for the day and a speech highlighting the importance of Labour Day and the dignity of labour. Students presented a short skit and songs that paid tribute to the efforts of workers and emphasised the value of every job, big or small. The highlight of the event was a felicitation ceremony where the principal presented handmade cards as a small token of appreciation to the school’s support staff. Principal Ruchika Sharma addressed the gathering and expressed gratitude towards the school’s unsung heroes, reminding everyone that respect for labour should be ingrained in us. The assembly concluded with the recitation of the national anthem and a renewed sense of respect and thankfulness among students and staff alike.