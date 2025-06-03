DT
Home / The School Tribune / Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali, organises ‘Pyjama Party’

Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali, organises ‘Pyjama Party’

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 03, 2025 IST
The Foundation Years at the school was abuzz with excitement as students celebrated the last day before the summer break with a fun-filled ‘Pyjama Party’. The event, held on the campus, gave children the chance to come to the school in their colourful pyjamas, creating a relaxed and joyful atmosphere. The day was packed with engaging activities, including a show-and-tell session where students were encouraged to hone their self-expression and communication skills. Adding a tasty twist to the day, students took part in a sandwich making activity. With guidance, they created their own sandwiches, learning about healthy food choices while enjoying the hands-on experience. The highlight of the day was a delightful ice-cream party. The sweet treat brought smiles to every child’s face and made for a perfect start to the summer break. Principal Ruchika Sharma said, “We believe that learning should be joyful and filled with meaningful experiences. Events like these not only allow children to bond and express themselves creatively but also foster life skills in a playful way.”

