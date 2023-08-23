Smart Wonders School shines in chess tourney

Students from Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali, won medals in the AJ Saupin Chess Tournament, hosted by Saupin’s School, Mohali. Over 24 students from different schools of Mohali and Chandigarh region competed in the event. Saumya Khera of Class III B bagged the silver medal while representing Smart Wonders School in Class I-IV (girls) category. Utkrisht Khosla of Class III C participated in the Class I-IV (boys) category and secured the second position. In Class V-VIII (girls) category, Melissa Kapoor of Class VIII C bagged a bronze medal. Congratulating the students, Principal Poonamjit Kaur said sports contribute significantly to one’s overall personality development.
