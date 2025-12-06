Smart Wonders School students enjoy Adventurous Sports Activity Day

Students of Classes UKG-3 of Smart Wonders School, Mohali, enjoyed an Adventurous Sports Activity Day, organised in collaboration with Rock Sport Camp. The event offered a fun-filled, safe environment for adventure-based learning. Activities included Roller Zorb, Commando Net and Sport Climbing, promoting experiential learning and essential life skills like confidence. The day began with a briefing and group distribution, followed by engaging activities. Students concluded the day with happy faces and memorable experiences, making it a delightful and educational outing.

