Smart Wonders School students enjoy Adventurous Sports Activity Day

Students of Classes UKG-3 of Smart Wonders School, Mohali, enjoyed an Adventurous Sports Activity Day, organised in collaboration with Rock Sport Camp. The event offered a fun-filled, safe environment for adventure-based learning. Activities included Roller Zorb, Commando Net and Sport Climbing, promoting experiential learning and essential life skills like confidence. The day began with a briefing and group distribution, followed by engaging activities. Students concluded the day with happy faces and memorable experiences, making it a delightful and educational outing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement