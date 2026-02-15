DT
SMR International School organises cultural programme, 'Wings of Hope'

SMR International School organises cultural programme, 'Wings of Hope'

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:25 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
SMR International School, Assandh Road, Safidon (Jind), organised its cultural programme, 'Wings of Hope', along with the annual award ceremony. The event was graced by the presence of the chief guest, renowned social worker Gulab Singh Saini. The programme commenced with a Rajasthani welcome dance, through which young students extended a warm reception to the distinguished guests and parents. The celebration featured a wide array of colourful cultural presentations by students. The main attractions included themes such as national symbols, ancient heroes, navras, fun with dance, women empowerment, eight wonders of the world, tribal dance and classical dance, among other vibrant performances that captivated the audience. Students who had excelled in the Class XII and Class X Board examinations in the previous academic session were honoured for their outstanding achievements. In Class XII, meritorious students Gunjan and Dimpy Rani were awarded laptops and gold medals. Sandeep Kaur and Navjot Kaur received cash prizes of Rs 5,100 along with gold medals. Five students were awarded Rs 3,100 and gold medals, eight students received Rs 2,100 and gold medals and another eight students were presented with Rs 1,100 and medals. Similarly, in Class X, Shaurya and Garima were honoured with laptops and gold medals. Nine students received Rs 5,100 and gold medals, six students were awarded Rs 3,100 and gold medals, seven students received Rs 2,100 and gold medals, and five students were presented with Rs 1,100 and gold medals. In total, 54 students were felicitated with awards collectively worth several lakhs of rupees, making the ceremony a proud and memorable occasion for the entire school community.

