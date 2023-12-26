So this is who I am
A tear in the face of wind blows,
A swinging heart made of steel,
A lion's roar full of fear,
Tied up and tired between time's claws...
So this is who I am,
A rich man bounded with poverty,
A wiseman in face of a maze,
A crying eye full of blaze,
Innocent man but can’t believe...
So this is who I am,
The king's kingdom without a throne,
A sleeping soul never rose up,
Or a breath never caught up...
So this is who I am,
A lost soul in the heavens and earth,
A child had no childhood before,
Nor a man that can see the future alone,
Or a person feeling not yet out of birth...
So this is who I am,
Contradiction of enigma,
Creature out of sand,
Or feeling so grand,
A man out of a dogma,
So this is who I am...
Simarpreet Kaur Mahar, Class VII,
Modern Secular School, Malerkotla
