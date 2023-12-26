So this is who I am

A tear in the face of wind blows,

A swinging heart made of steel,

A lion's roar full of fear,

Tied up and tired between time's claws...

So this is who I am,

A rich man bounded with poverty,

A wiseman in face of a maze,

A crying eye full of blaze,

Innocent man but can’t believe...

So this is who I am,

The king's kingdom without a throne,

A sleeping soul never rose up,

Or a breath never caught up...

So this is who I am,

A lost soul in the heavens and earth,

A child had no childhood before,

Nor a man that can see the future alone,

Or a person feeling not yet out of birth...

So this is who I am,

Contradiction of enigma,

Creature out of sand,

Or feeling so grand,

A man out of a dogma,

So this is who I am...

Simarpreet Kaur Mahar, Class VII,

Modern Secular School, Malerkotla