Social Media Ban for U-16: Moderation is the key

Social media has become a huge part of teenage life today. It helps us stay connected with friends, learn new things, and even express ourselves creatively. But along with all this comes a set of real problems — cyberbullying, addiction to scrolling, exposure to content that honestly doesn’t add any value, and the constant pressure of comparing our lives to others online.

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There’s a strong argument for banning social media for kids under 16. Without it, there could be more real conversations, better focus on studies, improved sleep, and more time for sports and hobbies. Since younger teens are still figuring out their emotions, keeping them away from certain kinds of content online could actually help them.

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It’s also important to look at how we got here in the first place. The Covid-19 pandemic changed everything — schools shifted online almost overnight, homework started coming through apps, and even friendships were mostly maintained through screens. What started as something necessary during lockdown slowly turned into a habit, and even after schools reopened, that dependency on devices never really went away. The pandemic didn’t cause screen addiction, but it definitely made it worse.

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That said, a complete ban doesn’t seem like the right solution either. A lot of students actually use social media to learn — following educational creators, working on group projects, picking up new skills, or just staying updated with what’s happening around the world. The real issue isn’t social media itself, it’s how teenagers are using it.

To understand this better, we can look at an important new study by the Bradford Institute for Health Research, in partnership with the University of Cambridge, called the IRL Trial — IRL standing for “In Real Life”. The trial will track around 4,000 secondary school pupils in Bradford aged between 12 and 15, giving each a “daily budget” of time on social media apps, and barring use between 9 pm and 7 am. Dr Dan Lewer, one of the study’s leads, explained why teenagers themselves inspired the name: “We are calling this research The IRL Trial as, in our discussions with teenagers, many felt that social media distracts them from ‘real life’ relationships and hobbies.” Interestingly, Dr Lewer also noted that feedback from teenagers suggested they did not want the study to “test a total ban”.

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Professor Amy Orben from Cambridge, who co-leads the trial, pointed out a gap in current research: “There has been no high-quality scientific study that has removed or substantially reduced social media use among healthy under-18s and systematically examined the consequences.” The trial itself hasn’t concluded yet, but the fact that researchers and teenagers are working together on this shows just how seriously this issue is being taken.

In my opinion, the goal shouldn’t be to completely cut teenagers off from technology, but to teach them how to use it in a smarter, more responsible way. Setting age-appropriate rules, limiting screen time, and promoting digital literacy can help create a safer online space while still letting teenagers enjoy the good parts of social media. It’s one of the most powerful tools of our generation, so it needs to be used responsibly and in moderation.

At the end of the day, technology is just a tool. Its impact really depends on how we use it. Instead of choosing between a total ban or unlimited access, maybe the better path is helping teenagers become informed, responsible, and balanced digital citizens.

Saanvi Sharma, Class XI, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh