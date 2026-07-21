Social media: Restrict it or regulate it?

Social media has become a major part of our lives. Whether it is chatting with friends, watching videos or learning something new, most teenagers use it every day. As a result, many countries are considering banning social media for children under the age of 16. This has advantages and disadvantages. On one hand it is a good measure as many children experience cyberbullying, online scams and exposure to inappropriate content. Some also compare themselves with influencers and celebrities, leaving them feeling unhappy and depressed. It also leads to a lot of time wastage as a few minutes of scrolling can quickly turn into hours without us realising it. A ban, thus, would help young people develop healthier habits and interpersonal contacts.

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However, I do not believe that social media is completely harmful. It also offers many benefits. Students can use it to learn new skills, watch educational videos, discuss homework and stay informed about current events. It also provides opportunities for young people to express their creativity through art, music, writing and photography. For many teenagers, social media is the easiest way to stay connected with friends and relatives who live far away. The real issue is not social media itself but the way it is used. Rather than banning it completely, parents, teachers and social media companies should work together to teach children how to use these platforms safely and responsibly. Screen-time limits, privacy settings and online safety education can make a significant difference.

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To conclude, banning social media for everyone under the age of 16 may protect children from certain risks, but it could also deny them valuable opportunities to learn, create and stay connected. I believe that responsible use, supported by proper guidance and digital education, is a more effective solution than a complete ban, as it prepares young people to navigate the online world safely and responsibly.

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The writer is a student of Class X, The Tribune School, Chandigarh