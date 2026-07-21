DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Social media: Restrict it or regulate it?

Social media: Restrict it or regulate it?

Podium: Are we ready for the Digital Curfew?

article_Author
Shreya Chadha
Updated At : 07:41 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo. iStock
Advertisement

Social media has become a major part of our lives. Whether it is chatting with friends, watching videos or learning something new, most teenagers use it every day. As a result, many countries are considering banning social media for children under the age of 16. This has advantages and disadvantages. On one hand it is a good measure as many children experience cyberbullying, online scams and exposure to inappropriate content. Some also compare themselves with influencers and celebrities, leaving them feeling unhappy and depressed. It also leads to a lot of time wastage as a few minutes of scrolling can quickly turn into hours without us realising it. A ban, thus, would help young people develop healthier habits and interpersonal contacts.

Advertisement

However, I do not believe that social media is completely harmful. It also offers many benefits. Students can use it to learn new skills, watch educational videos, discuss homework and stay informed about current events. It also provides opportunities for young people to express their creativity through art, music, writing and photography. For many teenagers, social media is the easiest way to stay connected with friends and relatives who live far away. The real issue is not social media itself but the way it is used. Rather than banning it completely, parents, teachers and social media companies should work together to teach children how to use these platforms safely and responsibly. Screen-time limits, privacy settings and online safety education can make a significant difference.

Advertisement

To conclude, banning social media for everyone under the age of 16 may protect children from certain risks, but it could also deny them valuable opportunities to learn, create and stay connected. I believe that responsible use, supported by proper guidance and digital education, is a more effective solution than a complete ban, as it prepares young people to navigate the online world safely and responsibly.

Advertisement

The writer is a student of Class X, The Tribune School, Chandigarh

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts