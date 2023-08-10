Social science quiz at Seven Star International School, Bhota

An inter-house social science quiz was held in the school to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Students of Class III to IX participated in it. The participants were divided into two groups. Group I consisted students of Class III to V and Group II of Class VI to IX. The quiz had several rounds — questionnaire, image round, chronological sequence round and rapid-fire round. Following each of these rounds, there was an audience round in which audiences could participate. All of the houses participated actively and enthusiastically in the event. In Group I, Tagore House stood first. In Group II, Ashoka House bagged the first position. School Principal congratulated all the participants and also motivated rest of the students to participate in all the activities being held in the school.
