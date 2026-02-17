Social Sciences Quiz organised

RK International School, Nabahi, organised Social Sciences Quiz – Jigyasa 2026 in the BLS Hall. Students participated with confidence, teamwork, and excellent knowledge of the subject. The chief guest was Narender Kumar Singh, Branch Manager, SBI, Hamirpur. He appreciated the students’ preparation and awarded Rs 11,000 to encourage academic excellence. Rani Lakshmibai Warriors secured the first position, followed by Tilak Titans in second place and Bhagat Singh Brigade in third. The school management congratulated all participants and stated that such competitions promote awareness, leadership, and love for learning.

Advertisement