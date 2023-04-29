Solitaire International School, Panchkula

Reminiscing the contribution of famous English writers and poets, English Language Week was celebrated at the school. Students dressed up as renowned literature laureate like William Blake, Rabindranath Tagore, Sarojini Naidu, Francesco Petrarca, Mary Herbert, William Shakeshpeare and Claude Mc Kay shared their words of wisdom with the audience. Besides highlighting the Renaissance era, the students also presented the journey of English Language and the changes it went through before acquiring the modern shape