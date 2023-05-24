Solitaire International School, Panchkula

To beat summer heat and celebrate this season, a watermelon party was hosted by the Kindergarten section of the school. The popular summer fruit remained the main attraction of the day as students were overjoyed to see the fruit cut into small portions that they savoured. Tiny tots were eager to explore and taste.
They learnt about rind, seeds and red fleshy part of pulp which is edible. Watermelon diced into various shapes attracted the children and motivated them to relish seasonal fruits. Stirring the thought processes of students, various forms in which watermelon is consumed were also discussed.
