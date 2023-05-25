Solitaire International School, Panchkula

To provide wholesome learning experience to the lower Kindergarten students of the school, a fruitful sensory play activity was conducted The students used their sense of touch to explore different textures i.e. rough, smooth, hard, soft etc. displayed on the sensory board. The tiny tots enjoyed the activity. The effort of the teachers were lauded by the Principal.
