Solitaire International School, Panchkula

The school organised a summer camp -- 'Beat the heat'. Students studying in different schools of the tricity took part in the camp. The purpose of the summer camp is to hone latent at a young age by giving the students an exposure to a wide variety of activities and further to polish their skills under expert guidance. Art & craft, music, dance, story-telling, personal grooming, calligraphy, basketball, skating, table tennis, taekwondo, yoga, abacus and Vedic maths are among the activities to be conducted. Besides the listed activities, a number of complimentary activities like splash pool and fun rides remain some of the special attractions of the camp.