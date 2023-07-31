Solitaire International School, Panchkula

With an objective to develop presences of mind, language fluency and ability to connect their thoughts on given topic, JAM (Just a Minute) activity was conducted in Upper Kindergarten classes of the school. The participants spoke on various given topics, showcasing their logical flow of thoughts, coherence of ideas, spontaneity and general knowledge in just a minute, which was quite impressive. All participants were given participation certificates.
