Solitaire International School, Panchkula

It was fun-filled learning for kindergarteners as they were involved in an activity, ‘Vyanjan ka pitaara’. It was a reinforcement activity for recapitulation of Hindi learning. Students were facilitated to find out vyanjan (Hindi alphabet) hidden beneath the cones, identify and match them with the label cards that were displayed in the class. Objective of the activity was to make students learn Hindi language in a fun way. Principal Jyoti Bhagat lauded the effort of teachers and motivated them.

#Panchkula