Solitaire International School, Panchkula

An annual project display exhibition, ‘Fusionista – An Amalgamation of Haryana and Manipur’, was organised at the school. Students of Class I to VIII enthusiastically took part in the event. The objective of the event was to make students gain knowledge about rich cultural diversity of both the states, their geographical divisions, urban and rural set ups, industries, tourism, festivals, etc. Through intensive research facilitated by their mentors, students summed up their knowledge and shaped it into wonderful projects. It was a proud moment for Solitairians as they profoundly briefed about their project to all the visitors. The event was an outstanding integration of art with other subjects that enriched the knowledge of students. The school management lauded the effort of the students and teachers.

#Manipur #Panchkula