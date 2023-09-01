Solitaire International School, Panchkula

The school promoted eye health by conducting an eye check-up camp in collaboration with Netra Eye Clinic. A team of expert opthalmologists provided comprehensive eye screening services. The aim was to raise awareness about the importance of regular eye check-ups and to identify any potential vision-related issues at an early stage. The camp comprised various tests, including visual acuity assessments, refractive error evaluations, and screening for common eye conditions. Students and staff members received personalised recommendations based on their individual test results.
