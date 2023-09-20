Solitaire International School, Panchkula

Young learners of the kindergarten wing of the school enjoyed an interesting learning session about ‘Personal hygiene and cleanliness’. Teachers delivered the concept by hands-on learning way. The little ones learnt the names of objects that they use on regular basis for cleaning routine like hand wash, shampoo, bath soap, disinfectant, sanitiser, bathtub, towel, etc. Through such experiential and demonstrative pedagogy, the school encouraged children to inculcate good habits and adopt personal hygiene practices in real life.

