Solitaire International School, Panchkula

Young learners of the kindergarten wing of the school enjoyed an interesting learning session about ‘Personal hygiene and cleanliness’. Teachers delivered the concept by hands-on learning way. The little ones learnt the names of objects that they use on regular basis for cleaning routine like hand wash, shampoo, bath soap, disinfectant, sanitiser, bathtub, towel, etc. Through such experiential and demonstrative pedagogy, the school encouraged children to inculcate good habits and adopt personal hygiene practices in real life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Must set high goals, can't paint big pictures on small canvas: PM Modi
Says India ‘Vishwamitra’ in new global order