Solitaire International School, Panchkula

An Inter-School District Fencing Tournament for girls was organised on the premises of the school. More than 70 girls of age group categories of Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 years participated in the tournament. Rajeev Kumar was one of the conveners of the tournament who facilitated players with the latest fencing equipment. Kamlesh Kumari, Deputy DEO, Panchkula, Neelu, Principal, GMSSS, Sec 20, Yashpal Chopra, Om Prakash, AEEO, Jyoti Bhagat, Principal, and Sarika Malik, Vice-Principal of Solitaire International School, were present to boost the morale of participants. The winners have qualified for the state level tournament which will be held in Faridabad from September 26-28.
