Solitaire International School, Panchkula

Students of the school enjoyed an excursion to a farm which was full of adventure activities and a lot of fun. Students participated in adventurous physical activities, which included wall climbing, zipline, body zorb, Tarzan swing, commando crawl, Burma bridge, and many more. These activities were not only thrilling but also helped to enhance their physical strength, balance and coordination. After savouring a sumptuous meal at lunch time, students witnessed a magic show that kept them engrossed and entertained. They also shook their leg to the tunes of peppy dance music.

#Panchkula