Solitaire International School, Panchkula

On Indian Navy Day, the school conducted a special assembly to pay homage to the brave hearts of the Navy. The students presented a captivating dramatisation that highlighted the significance of Indian Navy Day and the career opportunities in the Navy. The roleplay depicted a student discussing his future aspirations and expressed his desire to join the Navy and serve the nation. Students learnt about the bravery and valour displayed by the Navy during various operations, such as Operation Cactus during the Kargil War and Operation Rahat during the 2004 tsunami. The assembly left a lasting impression on the students, inspiring them to consider a career in the Navy.

#Indian Navy #Panchkula