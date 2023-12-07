Solitaire International School, Panchkula

On Indian Navy Day, the school conducted a special assembly to pay homage to the brave hearts of the Navy. The students presented a captivating dramatisation that highlighted the significance of Indian Navy Day and the career opportunities in the Navy. The roleplay depicted a student discussing his future aspirations and expressed his desire to join the Navy and serve the nation. Students learnt about the bravery and valour displayed by the Navy during various operations, such as Operation Cactus during the Kargil War and Operation Rahat during the 2004 tsunami. The assembly left a lasting impression on the students, inspiring them to consider a career in the Navy.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...