Solitaire International School, Panchkula

The annual fun carnival 'Pirates of Caribbean' was held at the school. Themed around the popular movie, the carnival was a riot of colour, sound, and activities. From treasure hunts to thrilling challenges, there was something for everyone at this year's event. The highlight of the day was undoubtedly the sea terror, which saw a good number of students navigating a series of challenges, including walking the plank, climbing rigging, and swinging. Other activities included face painting, temporary tattoos, and selfie spots. There were also games like Turner's Tambola, Tic-Tac-Toe, Jig-Saw Puzzles and Ring the Sword, all with a pirate twist. Competitions like Fancy Dress, One Minute Act, Face Painting and Drawing & Colouring were also held on the occasion.

#Panchkula