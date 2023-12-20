Solitaire International School, Panchkula

The annual class presentations, ‘Panache’ and ‘Marvels’, were organised by the UKG and Nursery classes, respectively, at the school. The objective of the presentation was to provide a platform to students to showcase their learning in front of their parents and mentors. The presentation ensured 100 per cent participation of students wherein they were given a specific topic to present on stage. During the class presentation, the students displayed various skills that they have acquired during regular classroom learning.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far
Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Arif...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone