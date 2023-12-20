Solitaire International School, Panchkula

The annual class presentations, ‘Panache’ and ‘Marvels’, were organised by the UKG and Nursery classes, respectively, at the school. The objective of the presentation was to provide a platform to students to showcase their learning in front of their parents and mentors. The presentation ensured 100 per cent participation of students wherein they were given a specific topic to present on stage. During the class presentation, the students displayed various skills that they have acquired during regular classroom learning.

