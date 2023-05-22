Solitaire International School, Pkl

To apprise students about seasonal fruit and familiarise them with the joys of summer, a 'Mango Party' was organised in the Kindergarten section of the school. The students had brought diced mango in their tiffins. They recited interesting rhymes related to the fruit. Through mango, tiny tots acquired the concept of sweet-sour taste and yellow colour. Knowledge of different forms in which mango was eaten ie. ice cream, candies, pudding, pickle, marmalade, jam, mango shake etc were imparted to the students.
